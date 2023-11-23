Adeleke orders investigation of night demolition exercise in Osun markets

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the demolition of structures at night in some markets in the state capital.

It was gathered that some individuals stormed Ayegbaju, Alekuwodo and Oke-Fia markets pulling down structures placed outside the perimeter fences.

However, Governor Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday, stated that government officials were not involved in the raids.

He added that government agencies do not have provision for the enforcement of regulations at night, hence, the governor directed the Ministry of Commerce to investigate the incident.

It reads, “Following the reported overnight raid by unidentified individuals, the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, as well as that of Environment clarified that they have standard guidelines for enforcement of government regulations.

“In this case, government agencies do not have provisions for night enforcement of regulations. So those unidentified individuals are not staff or agents of the state.

“Mr Governor has subsequently directed the Commissioners of Commerce and Industry and that of Environment to investigate the matter and take immediate corrective action”.