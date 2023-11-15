The Osun State Government has debunked a video making the rounds on the internet in which the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, appeared to snub the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), at an event.

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, clarified the situation by stating that “agents of the opposition” had manipulated the video.

Adeleke debunks snubbing Ooni Of Ife, shares video evidence



This is the complete video that wasn't shared with the general public. pic.twitter.com/Qs9489QXNf — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 15, 2023

The commissioner said, “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a doctored video being circulated on social media by agents of the opposition and fake news peddlers.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, enjoy the best of relations, as evident by the cordial exchange of pleasantries at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo at the coronation of Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla.

“We are by this medium appealing to members of the public to disregard the doctored video in its entirety while we have uploaded the original videos for public consumption.”

Vanguard News