Adeleke appoints aide as election body chair amidst controversy

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday inaugurated his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Hashim Abioye as the Chairman, of the State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, despite opposition against his appointment.

The Governor had last week forwarded Abioye’s name along with others to the House of Assembly, for confirmation, generating reaction as to the proprietary of his nomination.

Other political parties in the state, under the aegis of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, through its Chairman, Simon Adebayo described the nomination as inappropriate due to his membership of the PDP and appointment as aide to the governor.

However, the House on Monday confirmed the nomination of Abioye as OSSIEC Chairman after which Governor Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi inaugurated him same day.

Reacting, the opposition APC in the state described Abioye’s appointment as “the highest level of indecency of a democratic institution”.

The party’s Chairman Tajudeen Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi on Monday, said there was no justification for the appointment of an appointee of the Adeleke administration for the sensitive position of the OSSIEC chairman.

“It is necessary for Adeleke to allow the OSSIEC to act its name as what is now transpiring in the commission is an aberration which is visibly antithetical to genuine constitutional government.

“The sensitivity of the expected functions of the OSSIEC demands that it is headed by a non-partisan entity whose activities would not be subjected to controversial political caprices and undertones.

“With the appointment of one of the Adeleke’s aides as the chairman of the OSSIEC, it’s bye-bye to democracy at the local government level in the state.

“The most honourable thing for Adeleke to do with the controversial appointment of Barr Hashim Abioye, as the OSSIEC chairman, is to rescind the mindless decision without further delay and allow good judgement to prevail”, it reads partly.