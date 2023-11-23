Actress Iyabo Ojo shares stunning photos as she counts down to 46th birthday

Actress Iyabo Ojo has shared some stunning pictures of herself as she countdown to her upcoming 46th birthday.

The thespian expressed her happiness with her fans along with a number of gorgeous pictures of herself wearing a gorgeous red gown.

In the captivating pictures, she radiates beauty and confidence, drawing attention from her fans who offered their congratulations.

Captioning the post, the actress identified herself as Alice Ojo, as she expressed enthusiasm about the forthcoming milestone.

“My name is Alice Ojo. A month from today, this sexy lady will be 46. In advance to Queen Mother,” She wrote.