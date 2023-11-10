ActionAid Nigeria commits over $350,000 to humanitarian intervention in Benue

..calls for improved stakeholder coordination, funding to address reoccurring flood in Nigeria

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu says the Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, has spent over $350,000 on humanitarian interventions and support in Benue state in the last six months.

Mamedu who made this known weekend in Makurdi while calling for improved stakeholder coordination and funding to address reoccurring floods in Nigeria said the intervention which included medical and other forms of humanitarian support in selected Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state had gone a long way to provide succour to the persons of concern.

Represented by the Humanitarian and Resilience Manager ActionAid Nigeria, Mr. David Habba, the Country Director noted that in the face of the recurrent and devastating floods that had become an annual ordeal for Nigeria, the organisation

“working in a consortium with First Step Action For Children Initiative, is responding to the urgent needs of communities severely affected by the recent flooding in Agatu LGA of Benue and Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

He said “it is very important to note that though not in the media space as much as it is required, the floods this year have sadly also left a trail of destruction, displacing thousands, and causing extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.”

While lamenting the devastation and socio-economic dislocation that trail flood disaster in the communities, the Country Director commended the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu for urging development partners including the United Nations agencies to immediately deploy to Benue State over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the state.

He said, “This aligns with ActionAid Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to respond comprehensively to the urgent needs of communities affected by the recent flooding in Agatu LGA of Benue and Jos North LGA of Plateau State in a consortium with Christian Aid.

“Through the StartFund, we are implementing a comprehensive response that includes multipurpose cash assistance, distribution of non-food items, dignity kits for women and girls, and medical outreach programmes in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

“However, as we extend our support to these communities, we also recognise the urgent need for a more coordinated, proactive, and sustainable approach to addressing the recurring issue of flooding in Nigeria. Therefore, we are calling on the government to consider the following key recommendations.

“We urge the government to establish a multistakeholder coordination mechanism that includes representatives from federal and subnational levels, communities, the organized private sector, and civil society.

“This mechanism should operate at strategic policy, operational, and field levels to ensure the effective implementation of flood response policies, frameworks, and action plans across the country.

“There should be dedicated Funding for Flood Response Management. It is crucial for the government to allocate specific funding for flood response management, with a significant portion drawn from the Ecological Fund.

“This dedicated funding will enable a more focused and efficient response to the immediate needs of affected communities and contribute to long-term resilience-building efforts.

“We also call on the government to support communities in establishing and funding Community Disaster Response Management Committees and Frameworks. These committees should prioritize activities related to risk reduction, response preparedness, mitigation, recovery, and reconstruction. Empowering communities to take an active role in managing and mitigating the impacts of floods is essential for building resilence at the grassroots level.”

“He assured that, “ActionAid Nigeria and our partners are committed to working together with the government to implement these recommendations. Together, we can create a more resilient and responsive system that protects the lives, livelihoods, and well-being of Nigerian citizens in the face of recurrent flooding.

“As we extend our support to the affected communities in Benue and Plateau States,

we call on the government, civil society, and the private sector to join hands in addressing the root causes of flooding and building a more resilient Nigeria.”