ActionAid calls for more action to curb GBV

… commends Canada for supporting Nigerian women, girls

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to mark 16 Days of Activism, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, called for more action against Gender Based Violence, GBV, in Nigeria, as most women and girls still go through the nasty experience.

Speaking at the National Dialogue to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism against GBV and a call to prevent violence against women and girls in Nigeria, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, said in Nigeria, the statistics are alarming, with almost one in three women experiencing physical violence and one in four girls facing sexual violence.

According to Mamedu, amidst these challenges, ActionAid Nigeria, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, launched the Women’s Voice and Leadership Nigeria, WVL-N, project.

He said the 5-year initiative aimed at building the capacity of Local Women’s Right Organizations to empower women, protect their rights, and achieve gender equality in Nigeria.

He further stated that the WVL-N project, one of the largest grant in Nigeria funded by Global Affairs Canada, has redefined the donor landscape for funding Women’s Rights Work in Nigeria . Partnering with over 150 women’s rights organizations, this initiative has impacted the lives of 7.1 million women, girls, and families across all six geo-political zones.

Notably, the grant which allows Women’s rights organizations and movements to set their agenda is yielding a lot of results and making impact.

He said: “As we globally observe the 2023 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls, ActionAid Nigeria stands firm in its dedication to eliminating gender-based violence. We call upon all stakeholders to unite, invest, and take collective action in preventing and addressing this pervasive issue. The theme for this year, “Unite!! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls,” resonates deeply with our shared commitment to creating a safer world for women and girls.

“As we commemorate this year’s theme, we recognize the need for more collaboration and action. ActionAid Nigeria urges governments and development partners to adopt initiatives such as comprehensive gender-sensitive education, strengthened support systems for survivors, engagement of men and boys in challenging harmful gender norms, and advocacy for the implementation of laws protecting women and girls.

“Our commitment extends beyond this commemoration. ActionAid Nigeria seeks lasting collaborations with organizations, government agencies, and individuals who share our vision of a violence-free society. Together, we can amplify our impact, share resources, and work towards sustainable solutions.”

However, the AAN boss commended the federal and state governments for their unwavering commitment to the passage and implementation of VAPP laws, as well as the establishment of SARC centers to support survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

“Your efforts are instrumental in creating an environment where survivors can find solace and justice”, he added.

Also, the Head, Development Corporations, Global Affairs Canada, Djifa Ahado expressed satisfaction and commended the impact of WLN project in Nigeria as far as women and girls are concerned.

However, Ahado said her organisation cannot separate issues that that got to do with men and boys, and described it as crucial and key, hence the Organisation welcomes the development where traditional rulers and other stakeholders are involved and carried along, whereby men and boys are included, and basically not only concentrating on women and girls.

“WLN is one of the biggest project we have in Nigeria because of the good responses women’s right organisations has had in Nigeria and we are satisfied about the results and some of the impacts and results from the government and state level but we can always do more”, she said.