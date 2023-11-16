A’Court verdict: APC chair, Ojelabi congratulates Sanwo-Olu, hails judiciary

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter, Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, over the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed the victory of their election in the March 18th governorship poll in the state.

Ojelabi while reacting to the victory, said the ourcome of the ruling of the appellate court was the confirmation of the confidence residents reposed in the government of Governor Sanwoolu and his team.

He expressed the joy and excitement of the party over the ruling, saying all the party leaders and members were elated on the decision of the appellate court.

The chairman believed that the pronouncement of the court was a testament of the confidence that residents have in APC in the state.

According to Ojelabi, “This outcome, has laid credence to the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal which was also in our favour.

“The APC as a party appreciate the due diligence done by the Nigeria Judiciary to arrive at this conclusion.

“You can see that the judgment which was delivered by a three-man panel of Justice Yargata Nimpa, Justice Samuel Bola, and Justice Paul Bassey, was unanimous in dismissing the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election, Azeez Adediran, for lack of merit.

“This affirmation of the victory of our candidate at the polls during the gubernatorial election is a pointer that the Judicial system in our country has evolved and the system can be trusted and relied upon.

“Not only that, you will see that the Appeal Court, also dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, challenging the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

“The judicial process was thorough and deep, as all the issues were delved into without leaving any stone unturned. We therefore commend them for all this due diligence, “ Ojelabi said.