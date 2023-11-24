A’Court upholds election of Nwifuru as gov of Ebonyi

By Innocent Anaba

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, upheld the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as elected governor of Ebonyi State in the March 18, governorship poll.

Nwifuru is of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The State and National Assembly Appeal Court 3-member panel presided over by Justice Justice Jummai Sankey in its judgment, dismissed the appeal by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court resolved all the five issues raised in favour of Nwifuru and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Sankey in the lead judgment held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the APC as it relates to the nomination of candidates.