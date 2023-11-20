A’Court Judgment: Police warn against planned protest in Kano

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command has on Monday raised alarm over an alleged plot by some political party followers to stage a protest against the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal over the Kano State Governorship election.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel who raised the alarm, said credible information at the disposal of the command revealed that the persons were already mobilizing people to go into the streets to shut down the state in an action which may likely result in violence.

CP Gumel in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna however warned that whoever attempts to disrupt the peace enjoyed in the state will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the Law.

Recall that the police had some days before the Appeal Court judgment placed an embargo on protests or celebrations to avoid the break down of law and order.

According to the statement, “credible information at the Command’s disposal revealed the intention of some groups of political party supporters using unconventional media platforms, mobilizing people and planning to enter the streets in form of protest to the Kano State Governorship Appeal Court’s verdict which was delivered on Friday, 17th November 2023.

“The information revealed that the protesters intend to shut down the State in an action which may likely result in violence.

“It’s on this note that the police command issued a warning to residents of the state to be extra careful as whoever intends to conduct any protest or procession should do so by the provisions of the law. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to prevent escalation of tensions that may lead to the breakdown of law and order; warning that whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State, will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the Law,” it said.

It added, “Furthermore, you will all recall that before the court ruling, the leaderships of both NNPP and APC had been invited by the Kano State Police Command where the peace accord was signed on Thursday, 16th November 2023.

“The objective of the peace accord was to maintain harmony and ensure that the political landscape in Kano State remained peaceful, irrespective of the judgment’s outcome.

“In furtherance, the leadership of the two political parties promised that; no politically motivated clusters of people would be allowed at any location under whatever guise, their supporters would not engage in any mass action suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests, or celebrations that may trigger reactions, unguarded statements from their members likely to increase political tension or undermine the security arrangements and sanctity of the Judiciary would be avoided, they will remain committed to on behalf of their parties to monitor, adhere and comply with the details contained in the peace accord signed before the Kano State Police Command, their parties will support all the arrangements put in place by the security apparatus to maintain peace and order, and that any person or group of persons directly or indirectly found disrupting the peace before, during and after the Appeal Court Judgment shall face the full wrath of the Law

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, calls on all residents to maintain calmness and avoid any form of unlawful gathering, protest, or procession that may trigger violence as joint security forces have since been dispatched to strategic locations to safeguard peace and order throughout the State.

“Reiteratively, whoever attempts to disrupt the peace in the State will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The CP while appreciating the peace-loving people of the State for their cooperation, support and understanding, expressed the commitment of the Police Command to the protection of lives and properties of all residents in the State. He urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers,” the statement however reads.