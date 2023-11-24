A’Court Judgment: My victory a testament to the strength of our legal institution – Gov Sani

Gov. Uba Sani

…Woos opposition

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has called on the opposition in Kaduna State to join hands with his administration in building Kaduna State.



Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, stated on Friday that the Governor has applauded the Court of Appeal’s verdict affirming the Kaduna State Election Tribunal Judgement which upheld his victory as the winner of the 2023 Gubernatorial Elections in Kaduna State, as well as dismissing the petition against him,



He described the verdict as a “testament to the strength of our legal institutions, a win for democracy and a validation of the people’s will.”



“While expressing joy and gratitude at the confirmation of his victory by the Appeal Court, Governor Uba Sani also extended a hand of fellowship to all opposing sides in a bid to move Kaduna state forward in tandem with the #SUSTAINKaduna agenda.”



“Today, I received the news of the Appeal Court verdict, I acknowledge and appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of the Kaduna State Elections Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court for arriving at this verdict today.”



“I have always remained confident in our judicial process. It is now time to peacefully move forward and continue to work assiduously for the people of Kaduna without distractions as the task ahead of us is huge.”



“The Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and my humble self, appreciate the All Progressives Congress family, and the good people of Kaduna for their unflinching support during this entire process.”



“I urge my brothers in the opposition to accept this verdict in good faith and as the will of the people. It is time to come together as one to move our great state forward.” Governor Sani stated.”



“Additionally, Governor Uba Sani has promised to continue to encourage dialogue with all stakeholders and to maintain an open-door policy to well-meaning citizens.”