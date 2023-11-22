A’Court Judgment: Kano Police disperse protester who defy protest ban

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Operatives of Kano Police have on Wednesday dispersed defiant protesters who took to the streets of the ancient city to stage protest against the contradicting Appeal Court judgment.

Information gathered had it that the protest broke out around Kofar DanAgundi in Kano Municipal.

It was gathered that the protesters engage in burning of tyres on the road and pelt stone at the police for preventing them from staging the protest.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the protesters mostly youths converged at Kofar DanAgundi to staged the protest and were on the procession when the police dispersed them around Gidan Murtala along BUK road.

According the source, “The protesters (youths) started the protest from DanAgundi but were blocked at around Gidan Murtala. They were dispersed by the police who used tear gas. And so they fled,” the source said.

Another source in the neighborhood, said, “We could feel the tear gas the police used on the protesters.

“I saw an helicopter hovering around the area now,” the source said.

Another source said the protest started when the protesters converged at a football field popularly known as Filin Mahaha where they prayed for the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Supreme Court and were on their way back when they had a clash with the police operatives.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this report, there was no official statement from the police.

The fragile peace in the state became tensed up following the emergence of a contradicting certified true copy of the court of appeal judgment on Tuesday.