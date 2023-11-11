Achonu alleges changing of BVAS password in Imo poll

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, on Saturday called on the Resident Electoral Commissioners, REC, to stop the alleged changing of BVAS password by the Registration Area Technical Support officials last Friday night.

Senator Athan, made this appeal while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on what he described as plot to compromise the process of the election by the RATECH team.

The LP governorship candidate, through his Director Media and Publicity of the campaign, Chibuikem Diala, said the plot was to issue wrong password to the polling unit officers so that it would be difficult to upload results.

According to LP, “The Senator Athan Achonu Media Centre wishes to alert security agents and patriotic INEC staff, especially those sent from outside Owerri for this election, about plans already concluded to compromise the BVAs for use for tomorrow’s election by the RATECH team.

“A reliable intel from some LGAs in Owerri Federal Constituency has uncovered plans by the technical team in those LGAs discussing about issuing wrong passwords to some of the ad hoc staff for this election.

“Specifically, this devious plan was being discussed at the Owerri Municipal and Owerri North Local Government Areas where the Head of the RATECH team has concluded plans to issue wrong passwords to PO especially those posted to polling units with large voters. According to the source, the instruction is to ensure that some of the BVAS malfunction at the Polling Units. The purpose is to either generate a fake result or frustrate the voting process in specific areas where the riggers does not have strong presence.

“This is shameful and devilish. All party agents in every booth and ward, as well as voters should hold the ‘RATHEC Team responsible, not the POs, wherever BVAs password is wrong because it has been compromised. We also urge all POs to escalate this criminality wherever it is found.”

“The agents and indeed all Imo Voters must resist this and insist that the proper thing is done. We vehemently condemn this evil plot and call on the INEC Commissioners we have been told were seconded to the state to ensure a free, fair, and smooth exercise to forestall this, as the opposition parties can never accept it. We request that the head of the RATECH team in Owerri Federal Constituency and indeed all other LGAs should be cautioned before they discredit a process that is meant to yield positive outcomes. We also charge security operatives to ensure that compromised INEC staff do not create a crisis during this electoral exercise,” he said.