‘Acclaimed’ Ogun monarch bags six months imprisonment for impersonation

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has sentenced Mufutau Dosunmu, an acclaimed Oba, to six months in prison for falsely presenting himself as the Osolo of Ado-Odo in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government of Ogun State.

The convict faced multiple charges related to alleged impersonation and disturbance of peace within the Ado-Odo Magisterial district.

He was accused of parading himself as an Oba, donning regalia and a beaded crown, despite lacking the rightful title, thereby violating Section 23(2)(c) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

The charges also encompassed Dosunmu’s actions between January and April 2022, where he was alleged to have behaved in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, resulting in charges under Section 249(1)(d) of the Criminal Code Law, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The convict was said to have installed one Alabi Afizu as Baba Loja of Ado at Oba Agaloye Market, Ado-Odo, in March 2022, contravening Section 249(1)(d) of the Criminal Code Law.

Dosunmu was additionally charged with instructing a town crier to announce movement restrictions due to spiritual rites between April 2022 and August 2022, leading to charges under Section 249(1)(d) and 200 of the Criminal Code Law.

Another count stated that Dosunmu identified himself as the Olofin of Ado-Odo and paraded himself as the Osolo of Ado-Odo, a kingmaker, between April 2022 and July 2023.

The prosecution counsel, Adebayo Adesanya, informed the court that his actions were punishable under Section 249(1)(d) and Section 249(3) of the Criminal Code Law.

Dosunmu was also charged with parading himself as a kingmaker without Traditional Council approval, a violation of Section 41 of the Chief’s Law of Ogun State, 2021, punishable under Section 41(6) of the Obas and Chiefs Law.

In delivering the judgment, Chief Magistrate E.O. Idowu declared that Dosunmu was found guilty of six counts and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Idowu declared, “The convict is sentenced to one month imprisonment on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th counts of the charge, with the option of a fine of N50,000 on each count for which he has been convicted.

The sentences shall run consecutively from today, November 28, 2023.”