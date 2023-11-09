Access Holdings, AFRIFF to promote ingenuity, support emerging talents

Herbert Wigwe

By Ezra Ukanwa

Prominent/Leading financial holding company, Access Holdings PLC, has deepened its collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

This is as it endorsed the 2023 Globe Awards’ ‘Best Short Film’ category.

In a statement, Latasha Ngwube, Head of PR and Media for AFRIFF 2023, said with this sponsorship, Access Holdings PLC had reaffirmed its commitment to fostering creativity and development within the African film industry.

Billed to hold on Saturday, November 11, Ngwube said the Awards will also serve as the curtain closer for the week-long celebration of the best of African cinema.

Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, expressed the company’s dedication to supporting emerging filmmakers.

“As we deepen our footprint across the continent, we will continue to invest in the future, share knowledge across the continent, and provide opportunities for young talents to thrive and measure up to their counterparts around the world.

“The Access ecosystem will continue to work tirelessly towards shaping a world where creatives have the platforms they need to shine, where Africans believe in the power of their dreams, and where creativity becomes one of our continent’s leading exports,” Wigwe said.

The ‘Best Short Film’ category at AFRIFF has a storied history of serving as a launchpad to success stories in the industry.

Past recipients, including Wanuri Kahiu, Gordon Napier, and Keni Ogunlola, have gone on to achieve significant milestones, with Ogunlola’s “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” going on to earn global acclaim.