Access Bank, Asolar to power SMEs, rural communities with eco-friendly energy solution

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc, in collaboration with Asolar, has launched a green energy solution to tackle power supply challenges faced by small and medium enterprises and rural communities across the country.

The products, which included solar-powered TV sets, Air Conditioners, and PoS machines, among many others, were launched at the bank’s branch in Garki, Abuja.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony tagged: ‘Light up your community’, the Access Bank Deputy Managing Director, Victor Etuokwu, said the inconsistent power supply has become a major obstacle to businesses and livelihoods in the country. Represented by the bank’s Director of Regional services, Neka Adogu, Mr Etuokwu said the initiative was aimed at promoting financial inclusion in rural areas.

He stated: “Through this partnership, we embark on a transformative journey to introduce cost-effective and dependable solar-powered solutions tailored specifically for small and medium businesses.

“By harnessing the potential of solar energy, we aim to untether these businesses from the shackles of unreliable power sources and offer promising alternatives to traditional generators reliant on expensiveness and polluting fossil fuels. “By providing access to affordable solar-powered solutions, we endeavour to significantly reduce operational costs, enhance productivity and catalyse growth for these enterprises.

“Access Bank PLC’s collaboration with ASOLAR is not merely transforming power solutions; it is utilising our Access CLOSA Agent Network platform as the digital payment provider.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Asolar, Hakeem Shagaya, said the company was committed to ensuring every citizen has access to reliable and sustainable energy across the country.

While appreciating the management of the bank for the collaboration, Mr Shagaya noted that the initiative was in line with the sustainable development goals on clean and renewable energy.