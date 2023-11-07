AC Milan fans set to throw fake banknotes at Donnarumma in ‘hostile’ homecoming

By Ayobami Okerinde

There will be no ‘perfect’ homecoming for Gianluigi Donnarumma when AC Milan take on Paris Saint Germain during matchday four of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan ultras are set to throw fake bank notes at PSG’s first-choice goalkeeper, Donnarumma, during the game.

The fake banknote is a reaction to the way the Italian left the club and to register the displeasure of the Utras at Donnarumma’s betrayal.

In addition to the notes containing the words “Mercenary”, “Man without honour” and “Dollarumma”, some Rossoneri fans will wear t-shirts with the No.71.

The number is said to mean “man with no values” in Neapolitan tradition.

Donnarumma joined the Rossoneri at age 14 and made over 250 appearances for the club before his infamous departure from the club in 2021.

The 24-year-old refused to sign a new £130,000-per-week deal with Milan, choosing instead to let his contract run down. He subsequently secured a more lucrative contract with Paris Saint-Germain, leaving his beloved childhood club without any transfer fee.

AC Milan sits at the bottom of Group F with two points from their first three games.