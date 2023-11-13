Abuja Market Crisis: FCT Minister not dragged before Industrial Court – Official

Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has dismissed reports suggesting that the Minister, Nyesom Wike has been dragged before the National Industrial Court over the sack of the former Managing Director of Abuja Markets Management Limited AMML.

AMML’s Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Onya Nsor Ojiji disclosed this on Monday while reacting to the alleged contempt proceedings against the Minister.

According to him, there was no extant order from the said court against the Minister or any staff of AMML.

Recall that the Abuja Markets Management Limited had been enmeshed in crisis long before Wike was appointed the Minister of FCT.

However, on assumption of office, Wike had on September 27 sacked the heads of 21 agencies and government companies including the AMML.

Ojiji noted that the only case pending at the National Industrial Court which was scheduled to start afresh has been reassigned to another judge.

He said; “Our attention has been drawn to stories making the rounds in the media to the effect that the National Industrial Court has commenced contempt proceedings against the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike and others over alleged disobedience of a court order in respect of a matter surrounding the headship of Abuja Markets Management Limited AMML.

“We have been duly informed by our legal counsel and we would like to state categorically that there is no such contempt proceeding against the FCT Minister or any other AICL/AMML staff at the National Industrial Court as the suit referred to in the publications has been reassigned to another Judge and will start afresh [de novo].

“Any contrary information with regards to this can only be a figment of the author’s imagination and should be disregarded”.