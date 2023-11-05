Abuja Int’l Film Festival honours NFVCB, AGN, others for contributions to Nollywood

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In recognition of their contributions to the film industry, the Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) has awarded Special Recognitions Awards to the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and other crucial stakeholders.

The award ceremony, marked by the theme “Beyond Borders: Globalisation and the Film Business,” served as the closing event of the festival yesterday.

“The stakeholders were recognised for their support and contributions to the annual festival, making it a flagship event in the nation’s film industry,” stated Fidelis Duker, Founder of the AIFF.

The honourees included the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), renowned filmmakers in the Nigerian industry, and international organizations such as the US High Commission, British Council, and Chinese Embassy. Relevant government institutions and functionaries were also among those acknowledged.

In a moment of reflection, Duker acknowledged the festival’s journey, saying, “I take this opportunity as the founder of the Abuja International Film Festival to reflect on the incredible journey of our festival over the past 20 years.”

He emphasized the festival’s growth from humble beginnings to becoming a significant contributor to the exhibition ecosystem in Nigeria.

Duker recalled the early days when film screening was challenging due to the lack of dedicated cinema spaces.

Despite these hurdles, the festival managed to foster the development of numerous cinemas by promoting film culture and creating a demand for quality movie experiences.

Expounding on the theme of this year’s festival, Duker added, “We believe that cinema has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together, providing a platform for cross-cultural understanding and exchange.”

In response to the honour, National President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, expressed his gratitude and commended AIFF for being a mentoring platform for emerging talents in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the AGN, I want to thank and celebrate the Abuja International Film Festival for being a part of the mentoring process for actors and would-be actors,” he said.

Dr Salihu Ladan, former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN), who also received a Special Recognition Award, lauded Duker for his commitment to the festival’s goals over the years.

“You have placed Nigeria’s film industry on the global map,” Ladan stated.

The 20th edition of the AIFF welcomed filmmakers from the US, France, China, India, Ghana, Guinea, and Cameroon, further illustrating the festival’s broad reach and influence.