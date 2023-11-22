Abuja holds 2023 reggae festival

The organisers of Abuja Reggae Festival have said everything is in place for the 6th edition of the festival, on the theme “Reggae for Humanity, Peace, Love and Unity”.

Scheduled for December 13, the CEO of Abuja Reggae Festival, Ishaya Urbanus aka Murphy Dread, said he has pulled off previous annual shows without major sponsorship.

However, for this year’s edition, he said the high level of response from the media and participation across the board was thrilling.

“Reggae is alive and the music community is coming together to provide a platform for new and ambitious artistes.

“The diversity in this year’s media sponsorship is facilitating global promotion and media coverage of the event,” Murphy Dread stated.

It was gathered that the participation and the generosity of media sponsors enjoyed by this year’s Abuja Reggae Festival include Star ReggaeBeat, L3 Magazine, Ray Power FM Nigeria, AIT TV Nigeria and Metaverse RealEstate.

Others are Matsumoto Production, Idaago Media, ITV, Okrote4real, Kakaaki Reporters, Love FM and Akweya TV.

The organiser promised an outstanding event with diverse artistes who are ready to showcase their talent to the world.