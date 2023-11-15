Abuja Federal High Court defies NLC, TUC’s strike directive 

As the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) entered its second day, court activities at the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja were going on smoothly.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Showed that judges, staff, lawyers and litigants in the high-rise building were going their business without hindrance.

From the 1st floor to the 5th floor that housed the 13 courts in the building, NAN observed that no fewer than eight courts were sitting.

It would also be recalled that court activities went on unchecked yesterday.

However, a notice of congress meeting by the FHC’s chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) signed by its Public Relations Officer, G.A. Maku, said there would be an emergency meeting of all staff by 11 am today.

It reads: “All members of staff are expected to converge at Ukeje Hall @11am this morning for an emergency meeting.

“This meeting is noteworthy as members will be briefed on the position of the union with regards to the ongoing NLC strike action and other important issues please.”(NAN)