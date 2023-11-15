ABU, Nairobi varsity sign pact on research, others

By Ibrahim Hassan

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the University of Nairobi, Kenya have agreed to collaborate for joint research activities, and exchange of scholars, as well as students both undergraduate and postgraduate.

The agreement was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) jointly signed by both parties at the University of Nairobi in Kenya. The MoU is for five years, and it shall be governed by Nigerian and Kenyan laws subject to national and international jurisdictions.

According to a statement issued by Auwal Umar of the Public Affairs Directorate, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,” the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, signed the MoU on behalf of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, while the Vice-Chancellor of University of Nairobi, Prof. Stephen Kiama, stood in for the Kenyan university.”

“The main objective of the Memorandum of Understanding is basically to provide directly or in collaboration with other institutions’ facilities for university education, including technological, professional education, research, the transmission of knowledge and the stimulation of intellectual life and cultural development.”

“Specifically, other areas of collaboration as captured in the MoU include joint proposals for solicitation of funding and exchange of information as well as documentation both written and electronic.

Both institutions also agreed on the use of each other’s facilities subject to adequate prior notice, convenience and availability, as well as exchange of faculty of members in the field of mutual interests and on terms to be agreed.”

“Additionally, the MoU seeks for collaboration in joint research and publications, academic writing, alumni relations, partnerships and stakeholder engagements. The two African universities will engage in capacity building through exchange programmes, research output, and short courses. This is in addition to the exchange of academic data and information, as well as joint organisation of scientific meetings such as seminars, conferences, colloquiums, and workshops.”

“Both parties further undertake to jointly solicit for funds, including donor funds, research grants, contributions, subscriptions and such related funds to realize any or all the objectives of the collaboration.”