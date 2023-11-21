ABSU deputy VC to deliver lecture at Abia NUJ Correspondents chapel press week 

By Steve Oko

Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, Professor Ogbonna Onuoha, is to deliver a lecture Thursday at the grand finale of the Press Week of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State.

The event according to a release by the Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Obinna Ibe; and Publicity Sub-Committee Chairman, Boniface Okoro, is slated for Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the Aguiyironsi Conference Centre Umuahia

“The theme of the lecture is: “The 2023 General Elections: A Post-mortem: Media Perspectives In Rebuilding Public Confidence In Future Elections.”, the release added.

It further said award of honour would be confererd on some accomplished Nigerians including Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere; and a charity organization, Connak Foundation.

The awardees, according to the release, are to be honoured “for their immense contributions to humanity and society.”

According to the release, the event will be chaired by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/ Umuahia South federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha.

The Press Week which started on Monday with free eye test for media practitioners is expected to be graced by Gov. Alex Otti, members of Abia State House of Assembly, and National Assembly, captains of industry, members of the academics, Mass Communication students, members of the public, among others.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel and the sub-committee Chairman on Mobilisation, Comrade Steve Oko, a number of dignitaries have already indicated interest in identifying with the event.

He also said that adequate arrangements had been put in place for the smooth hosting of the annual event , which he described as a ” moment of stock staking”.