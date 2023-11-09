‘Abort mission’ Davido tells Adeleke over viral video of hawker

Afrobeats singer, Davido has called on his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, to ‘abort mission’ over a promise to help a physically challenged hawker captured in a viral video a few days ago.

Recall that comedian Brainjotter shared a clip from a hawker selling bottled water on the street in Lagos a few days ago. He also urged netizens to support the hawker.

Reacting to the video, Davido tagged Gov. Adeleke in a post on X after the hawker mentioned Osun State in the video.

The governor responded in a tweet and said, “Thanks for sharing the video, Eniola’s dedication to making an honest living is inspiring. She embodies the qualities that represent Osun. I’ve directed my office to get in touch with her & explore possibilities to assist in advancing her education or improving her makeup skills.”

However, the singer has called on the governor to ‘abort mission’ after reports emerged that the hawker is a ‘crossdresser’. Brainjotter, in a post on Instagram, expressed his shock after discovering the hawker is a male who disguised as a female.

His words: “Excellency dem job us !! Dem say nah man ABORT MISSION”