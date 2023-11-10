Abioye not fit, proper to lead OSIEC — IPAC tells Adeleke

The Inter Party Advisory Council , IPAC, in Osun State has said that the leadership of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) as constituted by Governor Ademola Adeleke cannot conduct a credible election in the state.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday forwarded the name of Barrister Hassim Abioye as the Chairman, of Osun Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, to the State’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

IPAC in a statement signed by the Chairman, Hon. Wale Adebayo and Secretary, Dr. Tosin Odeyemi in Osogbo, Osun State capital said the person announced as Chairman of the electoral umpire in the state is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), and a serving Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Adeleke on legal matters.

“Barrister Abioye should be disqualified by the House of Assembly”

“The brazen imposition of a card-carrying member and prominent member of the PDP in Osun State is distasteful to say the least”

“He is legally unqualified to conduct free and fair elections in the State and we urge the governor to correct the anomaly which is a desecration of the express provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he swore to uphold “, the statement read