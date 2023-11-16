Abia restricts movement of heavy-duty vehicles from 7am to 8pm

Governor Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Following the auto crash that claimed about four lives at the Aba waterside bridge in Aba, the Abia State government has restricted the movement of heavy-duty vehicles from 7am to 8pm in Aba and Umuahia.

A container-laden truck had, yesterday, lost its brakes and crushed a Toyota Sienna car and a tricycle, killing four persons, with scores injured.

The state government sympathised with the families of the crash victims and prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and quick restoration to health for the injured. It also disclosed that it has moved to reach out to the families of the victims to offer necessary support to them.

Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration had restricted the movement of heavy-duty vehicles in Aba and Umuahia, from 7 am to 8 pm. But the heavy-duty vehicle operators had flouted the order after he left office.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communication, Mr. Dodoh Okafor, the government disclosed that previous directives restricting the movement of heavy-duty vehicles within Aba and Umuahia areas between 7 am and 8 pm have been restored.