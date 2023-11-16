Abia Govt suspends monarch over alleged abuse of office

Gov. Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia state government has suspended the traditional ruler of the Ibom Isi autonomous community in the Arochukwu council area of the state, Eze Kanu Nwa Kanu, over alleged abuse of office.

In a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, MLGCA/CH/S.5/S.4151, titled, suspension from office as traditional ruler, addressed to Eze Dr. Kanu Nwa Kanu, Ibom Isii, Arochukwu Kingdom, and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu; the monarch was accused of flouting the provisions of the code of conduct for traditional rulers in Abia state as well as traditional rulers and autonomous communities law.

The letter further stated that a disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the activities of the traditional ruler and advise the government on the next step to be taken.

“You are hereby suspended from office as a traditional ruler, Ibom Isii, Arochukwu kingdom, for flagrantly flouting the provisions of the code of conduct for traditional rulers in Abia state and the traditional rulers and autonomous communities law; via abuse of office and established cases of fragrant disregard of official directives of government. A disciplinary committee has been set up to further investigate your activities and advise the government on the next steps to be taken,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard gathered that the state government took action against the traditional ruler over his action in crowning one of the contenders to the Eze Aro traditional stool, Goody Kanu Idei, against Prince Eberechukwu Oji, who was selected by the kingmakers of the kingdom.

Sources told Vanguard that after the announcement of the result declaring Oji as the Eze Aro designate; his opponent, Goody Kanu Idei, allegedly stormed out of the room, rejected the result and got Eze Ibom Isii, to crown him as the new Eze Aro of the Arochukwu kingdom.

Piqued by the development, the palace of the Eze Aro of Arochukwu kingdom, which feared that the action of the Eze Ibom Isii, could lead to the breakdown of law and order, petitioned the state government wielded the big stick against the Ibom Isii monarch.

The palace of the Eze Aro insisted that the suspended Eze Ibom Isii had no traditional or cultural right or role to play in the selection of Eze Aro.

“The selection of Eze Aro is the exclusive preserve of the Okennachi kindred which has followed the laid down process by selecting and presenting the new Eze Aro for the kingdom,” they said.