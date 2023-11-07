Abia commissioner lauds Otti for appointing more women into office

Gov Otti

Mrs Ngozi Felix, the Abia Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, on Friday lauded Gov. Alex Otti for his recent appointment of more women as Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.

Felix, in a statement in Umuahia, noted that the appointments were a demonstration that Otti is a gender-sensitive governor.

She also appreciated the governor’s appointment of more women into various political and administrative positions since his assumption of office.

“Indeed, these appointments have proven that you are truly a He-For-She and gender champion governor, by ensuring greater participation of women in policy making and governance.

“As you champion equality, you make our state and society better for all,” she stated.

The commissioner also congratulated the newly-appointed permanent secretaries and urged them to be dedicated to service as well as contribute their quota to the success of the Labour Party-led administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 13 of the newly-appointed 24 permanent secretaries on Wednesday are women. (NAN)