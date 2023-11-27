Abia church cancels wedding over pregnant bride

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

There was confusion, yesterday, at the Assemblies of God Church, Ehere, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia state, as the priest of the church, identified as Reverend Eze Ogba, declined to wed a groom and bride, over reports that the bride was pregnant.

Vanguard gathered that the couple, Mr. Isreal Kennedy and his bride, Miss Rose, as well as their relations had stormed the church for the ceremony which was slated to hold after church service.

However, the church was said to have ordered a pregnancy test to be conducted on the bride which later revealed that she was pregnant. Following the development, the priest of the Church announced that the wedding had been cancelled.

The situation brought confusion into the church as the families made frantic efforts to have the board of the church rescind the decision, while the priest was seen interviewing the bride who pleaded her innocence.

The families of the groom and bribe were said to have gone to a nearby church that performed the wedding. The new church also hosted the reception ceremony.

A member of the church who declined his name on print told Vanguard that is the tradition of the Assemblies of God Church not to perform wedding for pregnant brides, no matter their status.

He said; “It is the tradition of the Assemblies of God Church not to wed pregnant brides, it is not a new thing. The groom and bride who presented themselves for the wedding knew that the Church cannot join them in matrimony because the bride was already pregnant. They were to be joined after the service when the result of the test ordered by the church would have been ready. After conducting the pregnancy test on the bride, the church found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding was cancelled.”

Some members of the church who considered the huge amount spent by the families in preparing for the ceremony said the church ought to have performed the ceremony and later disciplined the groom and the bride.

Vanguard further gathered that both the groom and his bride were later suspended in accordance with the Constitution of the Church.

Efforts to get the reaction of the priest were unsuccessful as he was said to be in a meeting when Vanguard visited the church.