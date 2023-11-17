Abducted Benue LG Chairman regains freedom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The abducted suspended Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Mrs. Amina Audu has regained her freedom after four days in captivity.

Recall that Mrs. Audu alongside her driver were last Monday kidnapped by unknown armed men near Tyolaha Ahume community on Makurdi-Naka road while on their way to Otukpo.

It was gathered that the duo were released Thursday evening after an unspecified sum of money was paid as ransom for their release.

Confirmng her release to newsmen on phone Friday, Mrs. Audu said they regained their freedom on Thursday at about 8pm.

The Council Chairman who narrated her ordeal while in captivity said that they were fed with pawpaw and garri by their captors.

She said: “You know how harrowing it is to be with kidnappers. I cannot even say much now we suffered. While with them (kidnappers) we noticed that they didn’t have food in the bush, so they only gave us pawpaw and garri to drink.”

Asked how much was paid for her release, Mrs. Audu said she would not know as she was not privy to the negotiation and sum paid for her release.

According to her, “I cannot say how much was paid because I have not discussed that with those who negotiated our release.”