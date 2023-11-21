Abba Moro emerges Senate minority leader 

By Biodun Busari

Senator Abba Moro representing Benue South senatorial district, has emerged as the Senate Minority Leader.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio made his appointment known at the plenary on Tuesday.

The two-term Benue senator is a lawmaker from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He took over from Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon representing Plateau North Senatorial District who was removed by the Appeal Court.

The PDP lawmakers had agreed to zone the position to the North-Central in the interest of fairness and equity.

Moro served as Minister of Interior under the former President Goodluck Jonathan.