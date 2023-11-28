ABAT Movement hails Akinyelure as NNPCL Chairman

By Gabriel Olawale

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement (ABAT) has congratulated the ex-director of Wema Bank, Chief Pius Akinyelure on his appointment as Chairman, Board of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL).

In a press statement jointly signed by the organization executives, Akogun Banji Ojo, Otunba Femi Soluade, and Barr. George Ogunjimi describes his appointment as well deserved and a round peg in a round hole because Chief Akinyelure is a visionary leader in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector.

” We are using the medium to congratulate our father from Ondo State, a rare gem and ex-director of Wema Bank and Odua Investment Ltd on his appointment as NNPCL Chairman.

” No doubt since the inception of President Bola Tinubu, he has been putting the right peg in the hole and he has proven again by appointing Akinyelure as NNPCL Chairman based on his excellent experience in the oil and gas sector”.

ABAT Movement also lauds President Tinubu for choosing Chief Pius Akinyelure to use his vast experience in the crucial sector in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu on Monday, appointed Pius Akinyelure as the new Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited with effect from December 1.

“In conclusion, we wish the Ondo State-born leader, Chief Akinyelure a successful tenure as he starts a new assignment in December and we also urged him to use his vast knowledge to take the sector to the next level and change Nigerians’ impression about NNPCL.”