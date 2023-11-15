Aba accident: Kalu tasks Abia govt on probe

.. commiserates with govt, condoles families of victims

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commiserated with Abia State government over the loss of lives arising from the fatal auto crash that occurred at the Water Side bridge of Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia State on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that a truck reportedly carrying a 40ft container fell on an SUV and some tricycle machines popularly known as Keke Napep and trapped the victims.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Wednesday, Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the state, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Condoling with the families of the victims, Kalu also urged the state government to investigate the matter and strive to put measures in place to forestall future occurrence.