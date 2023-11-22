A passive but resilient people

By Sunny Ikhioya

A complacent or a resilient people, in which of the divide do we belong? For every action in life there is a reaction, you reap what you sow. If you do not produce you will not find food to eat. Anyone looking for an explanation for why we are in the mess we are today will find it difficult to understand the paradoxes; of a people with plenty of water but can’t find water to drink; or a people gifted with so much fertile and green lands and yet cannot find food to eat; or a people with so much knowledge and talents, running abroad for help to be able to survive.

It is a story of wasted opportunities and resources. What could be responsible for this? The late literary guru Chinua Achebe had stated categorically in his book, The Problem with Nigeria, that Nigeria’s problem is basically that of leadership. If this is the case, why have the followers continously allowed leaders to lead them in such a wayward manner for so long?

Also, the late iconic journalist Dele Giwa (1947-1986) had stated in a write-up in his parallax snap collumn that nothing shocks Nigerians anymore, no matter how badly it affects them. He made this statement in the early eighties. It is over 20 years now and things have remained the same, even gotten worse. What is that thing that has made the followership so passive that the leaders can run the country so recklessly the way they have done?

There is no doubt that Nigerians are a resilient people; they can withstand challenges under any kind of circumstances and environment; but why are they so passive to leadership failures? It is a common knowledge that a people that cannot feed themselves will become slaves to others, either willingly or by force. Why is it that, despite our robust manpower, we have chosen to willingly become slaves to others? Our President has suddenly become a modern day Ajala the traveller- looking for assistance from all comers, giving the impression that without outside help we cannot survive. How did things get this low?

We have been bruised and battered, tested and challenged beyond the normal; people who cannot cope are resorting to travelling abroad; is that the solution to the problem? A school of thought has attributed our docile behaviour and complacency to the manner in which we achieved our independence in 1960. It was done to the perfect objectives of our British colonial masters, who left the template for divisions and failures that have remained to this day.

They manifested in different variants; we got independence on a platter of gold without any blood shed; so we all took it for granted: that life is sweet and beautiful after the glorious 10 years of 1955-1965. It was one happy people, ‘though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand’. That was our belief and thinking, but the seed of discord had been sown. The leadership of the big three ethnic groups were willing to take their people along their own ethnic lines: Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

So, from the beginning, the nation was divided along ethnic lines, which brought its own kind of corruption that has existed until this day. It is the type of corruption that will see nothing wrong with an ethnic brother stealing from the commonwealth and will not take any action. The kind of corruption that will put aside merit for your own tribesmen to the detriment of others. In this category are the different ethnic leaders who have run this country along this line till date. Next, is the leadership of the civil service; as the colonial civil servants were retreating back to their countries, there emerged a new set of Nigerian educated elites taking over from them. Their new roles came with big salaries, accommodation and perks that were exclusively for expatriate workers.

Some of these perks were not necessary for them as Nigerians, but our educated leaders choose the juicy path -cooks, stewards, gardeners, drivers and other benefits assigned to their new positions. And this, we can say was the beginning of the bogus and wasteful civil service that we have had until this day, so much given to them at the top, with little returns to show for it. As that was going on, the battle amongst different religious groups was on at the background, each wanting a piece of the pie and of course, successive governments in power were indulging them.

It has gotten to the extent that, in Nigeria of today, religion is one of our biggest challenges and cause of our backwardness. The philosopher Karl Marx (1818-1883) has this to say about religion: “Religious suffering is, at one and the same time the expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people”.

It is indeed true of Nigeria of today. The same sentiments applied to ethnicity also goes with religion. If he is not your brother in religion and ethnicity, nothing can come out of it. We had the introduction of new sets of elites, who have decided to copy the White man’s ways of doing things -culture, heritage and all sorts. The same new elites introduced ethnicity and religion to a people who have lost their compass and without direction. A people who have been taught to believe that whatever situation they find themselves is what God has destined for them, a people who are until today not been availed of proper basic education, especially from amongst our Northern brethren.

So, we have a situation of a relatively educated elite leadership, leading an ethno-religious sub-literate followership, waiting for God to answer our prayers and solve our multiple problems. It has always been the duty of elites to lead the masses revolution, once in a while, a few of them pop up to direct the people rightly.

Examples are the German priest Martin Luther 1483-1546 and Vladimir Lenin 1870-1924 of the Soviet Republic.

In Nigeria, a few of them have tried to redirect the people to the course of freedom, people like; late Aminu Kano, Obafemi Awolowo, Gani Fawehinmi, the Kutis and others of their ilk, but the people have not been enlightened enough. The voice of the old western region is very pronounced in the affairs of the country today, as an outcome of the free education program introduced by the Obafemi Awolowo government in the fifties and sixties and if you see them today, these are the ones, in the forefront of the battle to free the mindset of the average Nigerians from that enslaved mentality.

That is why you see the biggest critics of the Bola Tinubu government today are from his own Yoruba stock. That is what education and enlightenment can do to a people. The people of Nigeria are a very resilient people, but they are passive towards leadership. Instead of directing their anger to those causing their common sufferings, they go about terrorising and killing their fellow Nigerian brothers, people that are suffering the same fate as them.

Until the followers learn to put the leaders to task in this country, we will continue in this rigmarole. We must also, not fail to highlight the profligacy of the modern ruling class, that have helped to cement the wrong foundations laid from the beginning. Their waywardness is beginning to get the attention of the people and you can see that from the sophisticated endsars protest.

The political class is wayward and selfish, thinking for themselves and family alone, they are not gauging the mood of the ordinary Nigerians. It is better for the leadership to suffer for the people to enjoy, than for the people to suffer for the leadership’s enjoyment. They must start to shed those excesses, wastages, and profligate acts of theirs, to avert unpleasant consequences in the near future. The social media has brought the lifestyle of the leaders down to the masses and the people are taking note.

Ikhioya wrote via southsouthecho