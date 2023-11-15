A’ Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa guber case

By David Odama

An Abuja Court of Appeal has on Wednesday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Governor Abdullahi Sule challenging the tribunal verdict that nullified his election.

Chairman of the three members Panel, Justice Onyemenam Uchechukwu announced this after counsels adopted their written briefs in Abuja.

The Appellant Court is currently hearing the Cross Appeal filed by David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic party, PDP.