A’ Court judgment: Nasarawa residents go spiritual

…Seek fulfillment of mandate in March 18 Guber election

By David Odama

AHEAD of the Appeal court governorship election judgement, religious faithful in Nasarawa state Monday commenced a seven days joint prayer session for the peaceful and God-fearing judgement in Nasarawa State.

Residents of the state said the prayer session ensures that the mandate given to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, David Emmanuel Ombugadu is peacefully delivered with the fear of God

The prayer session which drew participants from across the Muslims, Christians and other worshippers commenced Monday with a joint prayer irrespective of religious belief is said to be conducted to draw the hand of God closer to the judges and protect them from any evil affluence.

A resident, Ustars Suleiman Abdullahi, maintained that Allah is a listening being, Almighty and creator of the universe, who neither discriminates nor fails in his promises hence, the move to change the wishes of the people against the the overwhelming mandate given to those who they want.

“We genuinely gave our mandate to the People’s Democratic Party PDP and its candidate on March 18 for a positive change in Nasarawa state, and a few people are trying to steal our mandate. We will continue to pray to Allah, who will listen to our supplications and do his will in Nasarawa state”.

On his part, Rev. Emmanuel Bako said they will continue to seek the face of God in prayers saying that prayer remains the key adding that God Almighty is the giver of power as according to him, “who is that man to say a thing when God has not spoken”.

“Our God Almighty is always ahead of every principality. The will of God shall prevail and put to shame those insisting on taking the People’s mandate given to David Emmanuel Ombugadu in Nasarawa.

“The axe of God is waiting for anyone challenging the power and the will of God in this case for it is said in the Book of

Isaiah 58:11 that the Lord will guide his people, satisfy their desire and make their bones strong. They shall be like a watered garden, like spring water, whose work does not fail.”

Some participants who spoke on account of anonymity in Lafia, the state Capital, revealed that over 95 per cent of the residents both Christians, Muslims and other religious worshippers are seeking God’s presence even in their private places to ensure that the right judgement is given to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

While expressing their optimism that the mandate genuinely gives for a positive change in Nasarawa would be delivered by the Appeal court in the interest of justice, equity, and fair play.

It would be recalled that the governorship election Appeal court has reserved judgement in the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Eng. Abdullahi Sule, challenging the declaration of Emmanuel Ombugadu as the duly elected governor in the March 18 election in Nasarawa state by the tribunal.