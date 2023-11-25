85th Birthday Service: Former Minister, Umana extols Obong Attah’s legacies, describes him as Iconic leader

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana has extolled the leadership qualities of the former Governor, Obong Victor Attah as he marks his 85th birthday service today, Sunday.

Umana who described Obong Attah as iconic leader, said he leadership strides are evident in the crew of new generation leaders as well as numerous projects dotting the state.

In a letter addressed to Obong Attah, Umana extended his felicitations to the distinguished celebrant and renowned statesman Obong (Arc.) Victor Attah on the grand finale of his 85th birthday celebration.

“Dear Sir, I wish to join your family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this special occasion of the anniversary of your 85th birthday.

“For me and many others in Akwa Ibom State and the nation at large, who know you well, this day on the calendar of your life journey is worth all the fanfare and reflection in the light of your impact as a leader and mentor.

“The footprints of your achievements are evident in a generation of leaders, in the critical infrastructure, and in the ethos of good governance in Akwa Ibom State and beyond, which together make up the most abiding legacy that positions you as an iconic leader for all times whose name is written in the letters of Gold.”

The celebration is expected to be a reflection of Obong Attah’s remarkable contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.