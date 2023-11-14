84-year-old man cries out over vandalisation of Ajah property

By Innocent Anaba

An 84-year-old Dr. Albert Ndulue has cried out over the vandalisation of his Ajah, Lagos, building by NICON Trustee and others, despite the pendency of the matter in court.

A distressed Ndulue told journalists, yesterday, that he had sued the defendants in suit LD/6727/GCMW/2018, over a property at Plot 8, Block 24, Alma Estate, Lekki, Eti-Osa, Lagos and when on July 13, 2023, the matter was called, trial judge, Justice Ganiyu Safari noted that the processes of the plaintiff was not before the court and had struck same out.

He said he, consequently, filed a motion, asking the court to set aside its ruling, indicating that their processes were not on record and in the alternative, sought an injunction, restraining the defendants from relying on the ruling, pending the final determination of the suit.

He noted that while the suit was pending with the next hearing date fixed for December 12, 2023, the defendants secured the help of some touts to begin vandalisation and theft of assets of the building.

According to him, some of the things vandalised and stolen include ceiling, roofs, windows, and electrical fittings as well as damage to the entire building.

He narrated that the property was legally purchased in 1991, when Alma Estate advertised for the sale of plots of land in Alma Estate, which he purchased and was allocated a plot in 1993.

According to him, he had requested and acquired all necessary documents for the property and in 2011, the management of the estate gave him all the necessary land documents.

He alleged that this was after a series of court actions, adding that he then proceeded to apply for and obtained Lagos State governor’s consent, including a development plan.

According to him, in 2017, he had began building when he discovered a notice pasted on his property that same subject of an interim order of receivership in suit No FHC/L/CS/1242//2017 before a Federal High Court Lagos.

He said the parties to the suit include NICON Trustee as alleged receiver manager, and one Mr. Abah Onah.

He said the court eventually found the suit to be fraudulent and incompetent and dismissed it on June 18, 2018.

Consequently, he began the development of his property to almost completion but in 2021 and while away on medical vacation, he got a call from a neighbour that his property had been put up for sale.

He said it was discovered that it was the same characters, who were parties to the interim suit already dismissed by the court, that were responsible for the attempted sale of his property.

He said that since then, it has been a thug of war, as hoodlums have recently invaded his property, and began looting and destroying the building, including the roofs, doors, and windows, among others.

According to him, these elements were still relying on the interim order of the court which had already been struck out as it was found fraudulent.

He alleged that the other party had proceeded to Zone 2 police station and misrepresented facts to the AIG that they had gotten final judgment to take over the property.

He said that all efforts to invite the police over the issue to hear their part of the story have remained unyielding.

Vanguard News