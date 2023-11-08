8 persons abducted within one week in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Residents in Uso community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, are now currently living in fear, following the abduction of eight persons within one week.

The victims mainly farmers were abducted on Asolo camp road, in Uso community.

Victims were released after the payment of huge ransom to the kidnappers.

Narrating his ordeal, one of the victims,who was recently freed after payment of ransom, said the kidnappers informed them that they were sourcing money to replace their guns that were seized from them by the security agents in a recent raid on their hideout.

The victim, who spoke in confidence with newsmen, said that their captors were brutal and wicked.

Speaking on the development, the traditional ruler, the Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Olanipekun, lamented the resurgence of the criminal activities of herders in the community.

He described the spate of kidnapping in the community as fearful and dreadful.

According to him, “It was becoming highly ridiculous that on daily basis, kidnap incidents have taken over the town.

“Our farmers can no longer go freely to their farms because of the activities of these men of the underworld operating in Uso community these days.

“In the last one week, eight individuals have been kidnapped and released after payment of huge ransom.

“Apart from the monetary ransom, these kidnappers are collecting from the victims, they also, ask for packets of tramadol tablets, carton of milk, crates of malt drink, beverages and other materials.”

Oba Olanipekun appealed to the state government to deploy security agents to Uso to smoke out the rampaging criminals hiding in the thick forest and tormenting the residents.

In another development, residents of Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa LGA of the state, have decried the upsurge in crimes rate in the town and called on security agency’s urgent intervention.

Reacting to the development, the traditional ruler in Okitipupa, the Jegun of Idepe, Oba Michael Obatuga, said the shortage of manpower is the main security challenge facing the town.