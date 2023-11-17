62-yr-old grandma hacked to death in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 62-year-old grandmother, Iyanuoluwa Adamolekun, has been gruesomely murdered by assailants at her Similoluwa area, Agbaluku Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state.

Consequently, anxiety has gripped residents of the community.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that her lifeless body was discovered in her residence by her grand daughter after returning from school.

The grand daughter reportedly raised the alarm when she found her grand mother in a pool of blood.

Her alarm attracted neighbors, who rushed to the scene, to behold the gory scene.

The mystery surrounding her murder was yet to be ascertained.

Speaking with newsmen, the son to the deceased, Rotimi Adamolekun, who expressed shock, wondered who could have done such a terrible thing to her.

Meanwhile, the corpse had been deposited at the general hospital morgue.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said investigation has commenced.

Odunlami assured members of the public that police detectives would soon unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of the old woman.

She however, said that police detectives were yet to arrest any suspect.

The killers, according to her “ would soon be arrested and charged to court”.

