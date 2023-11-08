60 clubs to participate in second edition of Ondo league

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The committee set up by the Ondo State Football Association, to organise the second edition of bet9ja Ondo State, Football League has held draws for over 60 teams that would be participating in the second edition.

Chairman of the bet9ja Ondo State Football League, Yomi Seriki, at the draws in Akure, the state capital, lauded the teams that registered for this year’s competition.

The competition would start from Owo Center with Real Ifon FC trading tackles with Focus FC in what would serve as the opening ceremony for the competition.

According to Seriki, the way and manner the clubs conducted themselves at the ongoing competition would determine whether the football league would continue or not and urged them to protect the sponsors’ names.

He noted that he had enjoyed working with football stakeholders in Ondo State and the relationship and leadership of the Football Association and stakeholders led to a renewal of the league sponsorship deal.

Seriki, who appreciated bet9ja for the continuous promotion of grassroots football, said the committee would be fair to all participants.

According to him “Getting the sponsorship is not that too easy, and the way manner we will handle this edition will confirm whether next year we are still going to have the football league or table tennis tournament or basketball tournament.

“Left to me I have enjoyed working with football stakeholders in the state, and I will just wish that this thing will continue.

“Another thing that we need this time around is discipline. Let us see this thing as an opportunity and we should play our roles, if there is any disagreement, let us sit down and look at how to solve it because we are all from the same source.

“There is no way we will have a competition like this and there won’t be issues, but it should not be like that, let us agree to disagree, or let us disagree to agree and in doing that I want to assure you that the board which I represent will be fair to everyone.

“What we want is a competition whereby we will be able to get the benefit of sponsorship. We want to identify talents that can go higher, those are the things we want to work on.

“Let me reassure everyone that the competition will be run to the highest standard within this locality and I want to appeal that wherever we find ourselves, we should treat the competition with respect, let us do things to the level that will attract the sponsorship,” he said.

The Acting Chairman of Ondo State FA, Gabriel Aborowa, said he was sure the successes to be recorded in the second edition would be more than the first.