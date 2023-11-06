6 dead, 6 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than six persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead, while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident at ‘Car park turning’, opposite Redeemed camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi,

who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, explained that the accident occurred at 6:05pm and it involved a truck and a Mazda bus marked EPE 440 YG .

He noted that according to an eyewitness, the truck driver was making a U-turn while the bus which was on excessive speed rammed into it.

The TRACE spokesperson added that immediately the truck driver saw what happened, he ran away.

He stated that 15 people were involved in the accident, saying that six people were injured while six people died.

Akinbiyi explained that the deceased were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu and Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the injured were taken to RCCG and Famobis hospitals respectively.