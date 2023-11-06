50,000 Nigerian women die annually on pregnancy-related issues – NESG

NESG CEO Designate, Dr Tayo Aduloju (middle) and PIC Director, Dr. Dirisu (2nd from left) flanked by the team of the Summit organizing committee on Monday in Abuja.

…As PIC holds summit on Gender and Inclusion

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

About 50,000 Nigerian women die every year for pregnancy-related complications.

The Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), an affiliate of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG disclosed this on Monday at a press conference to announce its proposed 2023 Gender and Inclusion Summit billed to hold in Abuja this month with the theme, “Building Bridges: Advancing Gender and Inclusion through the Intersection of Trade and Health”.

The Chief Executive Officer Designate of the NESG, Dr Tayo Aduloju, who stated this in his remarks posited that Nigerian maternal mortality remains among the highest in the world, with over 50,000 women dying every year because of pregnancy-related complications.

He also stated that Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio estimated between 500 and 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, far exceeding the global target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births.

And despite commendable efforts made by the Nigerian government, as well as donor and implementing agencies, he said the country still needs to build bridges that will advance health outcomes for all.

Maternal mortality is widely accepted as an indicator of a country’s health system.

The NESG CEO designate said the Gender and Inclusion summit promises to be a catalyst for positive change, uniting voices, inspiring commitments, and mobilizing stakeholders to advance gender equality is scheduled to hold

on November 28 and 29, 2023.

The Summit was conceptualized in 2022 as annual event to provide an inclusive platform to explore transformative ways to advance gender equality, inclusion and gender responsive governance in Africa.

According to him, the 2023 Gender and Inclusion Summit is expected to provide a platform to explore strategies that expand gender-inclusive economic opportunities, bridge gaps to access to healthcare and advance gender equality.

“By joining forces and leveraging the collective power of government, development partners, civil society, academia, and the private sector, the summit aims to foster collective commitment and focused action.”

Also speaking about the event, the Chief Executive Officer Designate of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Dr Tayo Aduloju stated that, “this year’s theme is anchored on the understanding that in our pursuit of progress and prosperity, gender equity, trade, and inclusive health policies and programs are critical for sustainable development.

“Trade has the power to change people’s lives, communities, and entire nations, we define it in the context of our summit as the voluntary exchange of goods, services, and resources.

“Parallel to this, health is the total state of one’s physical, mental, and social well-being and is thus a vital component of human development.”

“A nation’s overall development, labour productivity, and rate of economic growth are significantly influenced by trade and health.

“We see how rising healthcare costs, deteriorating infrastructure, a lack of equipment and essential medicines, and brain drain of health workers limit physical and financial access to health services.”

To facilitate the advancement of a gender-inclusive society, Aduloju said, “it is necessary to consider how trade, investment, and health policies/interventions affect women, men, and vulnerable populations differently.”

Despite their significant contributions to informal trade, he said, “women continue to have limited access to resources and markets.

“There are also significant gaps in access to health services and Nigeria’s maternal mortality remains among the highest in the world’’.

“Considering these realities, the high-level forum on the SDGs has partnered with the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) to ensure seamless delivery of the Gender and Inclusion Summit 2023”.

The Executive Director of the Policy Innovation Centre, Dr Osasuyi Dirisu stated that “The 2023 Gender and Inclusion Summit is designed to explore strategies to advance gender and inclusion by harnessing the potential of trade to promote economic participation, reduce inequalities, improve access to opportunities as well as innovative approaches to bridging healthcare financing gaps and access to quality healthcare services’’.

According to Dr. Dirisu, “The Summit will provide an all-inclusive platform for dialogue with a wide range of stakeholders by amplifying the voices of the most vulnerable and co-creating innovative solutions to bridging inequality gaps in Nigeria”.

The Summit will be a two-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event comprising of plenary, panel, breakout sessions, oral and poster presentations, skills-building workshops, creative/art competitions and exhibitions.

The Gender and Inclusion Summit is an annual gathering dedicated to evidence driven dialogues, policy advocacy and for annual check-ins on progress made or challenges in advancing Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) in Nigeria.

The Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) is the first national institutionalized behavioural initiative in Africa supporting governments and stakeholders to make behaviourally informed decisions and generate contextually relevant evidence for high-impact interventions in critical thematic areas.

The PIC is an initiative of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).