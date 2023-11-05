5 things to know about American singer, Cassie who sued Diddy for rape, abuse

American singer Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura, popularly known as Cassie, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Season Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, for ‘a decade’ of sexual abuse.

According to The New York Times, in the suit filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Cassie accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse spanning approximately a decade.

Here are, however, five things to know about Cassie: