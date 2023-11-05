5 things to know about American singer, Cassie who sued Diddy for rape, abuse

American singer Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura, popularly known as Cassie, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Season Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, for ‘a decade’ of sexual abuse.
According to The New York Times, in the suit filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Cassie accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse spanning approximately a decade.
Here are, however, five things to know about Cassie:
- Cassie is a singer and actress.
- She is best known for her top-10 hit single “Me & U.”
- In 2006, when Cassie was 19 years old, she released her debut single “Me & U.” It became her first hit, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 3 on the Hot 100.
- Before launching her music career, Cassie had done some modeling for brands like Delia’s.
- She met Sean Combs, aka Diddy, in 2006 and signed to his label Bad Boy.
