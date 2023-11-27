44-year-old man drowns in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

A middle-aged man yet to be identified at press time drowned on Monday in Agba Dam area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the tragedy occurred on Monday at about 10:50 hours, according to the statement issued by the Spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle

The statement said that “the Fire Service responded to a distress call from one Mr. Onikepe Bolaji reporting a body found in Agba Dam. The firemen swiftly embarked on a rescue operation, inflating their boat upon arrival.

“They successfully recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who had drowned. The rescue team’s expertise was evident and the recovered body was handed over to DSP Achimugu Samuel of the Nigeria Police,” he added.

The spokesman said those present at the scene included the Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade and the Permanent Secretary Minister of Water Resources.

The Commissioner commended and expressed appreciation to the rescue team for their exemplary performance in handling the situation.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more vigilant in thier neighborhoods as to prevent similar occurrence.