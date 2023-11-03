3rdMB rehabs: Lagos deploys over 100 LASTMA officers for traffic magt

…says road not totally shut

Lagos State Government has deployed over 100 Traffic Management Officers as part of measures to ensure safe, efficient and effective traffic management during the repair of the ramps inward Adekunle from Oworonshoki and inward Adekunle from Lagos Island of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured motorists of adequate management of the diversion to the alternative routes during the rehabilitation work to minimize inconveniences.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed this on Monday as the repair works commenced.

Reiterating that the Third Mainland Bridge is not entirely closed as it is open to motorists heading directly to the Victoria Island axis and from the Island towards Oworonshoki.

Osiyemi, who affirmed that the deployment of over 100 LASTMA officers stationed at the diversion routes to complement the efforts of other law enforcement agencies, added that they will be closely monitored by the ministry.

He also assured that the Ministry of Transportation is working with other security agencies to provide the safety of lives and property, as well as minimize inconveniences for motorists on all the diversion routes.

Osiyemi, further explained that the repairs of the Adekunle Ramp will span for five weeks, adding that palliative work which has been done on some sections of the bridge will be continued ahead of the major repairs of the entire bridge in January 2024.

He, therefore, urged citizens to obey the law enforcement officers on duty, assuring that the “ministry is very mindful of providing motorable alternate routes and will correct and adjust palliative works as required.”

In a related development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, also allayed the fears of motorists on the diversion, saying “All traffic management plans have been activated to ensure hitch-free traffic during the repair works.”

He commended the Federal Government for giving the bridges the attention of repairs they deserved presently, for the ultimate safety of lives and property.

Travel Advisory

Earlier, Osiyemi, explained that the closure is set to commence from 7.00 am on Monday, November 6, 2023, for five weeks.

According to him, “Given the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

Consequently, while the two ramps mentioned above are under closure, the following alternative routes are advised for traffic: “Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Meta will be diverted to Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Costain to Apapa Road, Railway Compound to Alagomeji, Glover Road to Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to reach their destinations.

“In the same vein, motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan are advised to use the following alternative routes: Vehicular movement from Motorways will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

“While motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and then link their various destinations

“We wish to state that adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed to the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points;

“Motorists are therefore enjoined to cooperate with traffic officers, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.

“It should be noted that the entire stretch of 3rd Mainland Bridge inward and outward will be open for travel during this period as only the Adekunle ramp will be affected,” Osiyemi stated.