36 months arrears: Ex-NITEL, MTEL staff seek Tinubu’s intervention

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ex-workers of defunct NITEL/MTEL have pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene over the non-payment of their 36 months pension arrears.

Mr. Kunle Ojo,the spokesperson of the pensioners, in a statement stated that while they were grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous effort to pay the monthly pension, yet the outstanding emoluments were yet to be paid.

The pensioners explained that after their appeal last year October, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered their outstanding pension to be paid but that nothing had been done over the issue.

They said “We thank Mr President for his kind gesture. It shows his deep love for the pioneer builders of the Nigerian project. Yet we are sad to let you know that only a meagre fraction of what we are owed was released.

“As it stands, we are still being owed 36 months, which the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, at the behest of the Ministry of Finance, promised to clear early this year. The challenges are getting tougher by the day more especially that the year is coming to an end.

“However, up till now, we are yet to receive any joyful news on this very significant balance of 36 months owed us. In the light of this, seeing and having felt the empathetic strength of your government with a listening ear, we appeal once again that you come to our aid using your exalted office to intervene in this settlement of our remaining 36 months arrears as we all are in dire need.”

“As we write, many have died and many decrepit, resulting from the tough challenges that have remained unattended as a result of this deprivation of our arrears.”

They explained further that other organisations of similar composition were fully paid and that it’s only NITEL/MTEL pensioners that remained unattended to, adding “we therefore plead to Your Excellency that your fatherly arm will prevail in this instance on our behalf as we remain loyal and supportive of your government and the Nigerian dream for a better nation for us all.”