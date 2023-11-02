351 shops destroyed in Ladipo Plank Market fire 

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—No fewer than 351 shops and about 1,000 traders have been gravely impacted during the early morning inferno that occurred at the Ladipo Plank Market, on Wednesday, which started at about 12.45am.

It was learned that the plank market, located within Iganmu Road, Amukoko in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, had all its stalls destroyed by the fire.

Confirming the incident, Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said: “During the post-disaster assessment carried by the agency, the shops in addition to 25 attachments are said to be accommodating not less than five traders squatting together.”

According to Farinloye, “The Secretary of Trader’s Association, Mr. Sola Oyegojk, who conducted the assessment team on behalf of the Baba Loja, Ayelabawo Tajudeen disclosed that the market management always switched off electricity supply to the market at 8p.m, and switched it on at 8a.m., every market day.

“He could not confirm the actual cause of the incident despite all the precautionary measures put in place to avert such an incident.

“He explained that the management ensures that all the premises are thoroughly combed to ensure that no naked fire was left before the closure of the market for the day.”

Mr. Oyegoke noted that though the market is referred to as Plank market, it has other artisans, who have separate sections, such as the tailoring/fashion designers as well as printers that operate there.

He added that the association has 1,058 registered members.

During the assessment, the team also noticed two residential buildings close to the market touched by the inferno.

At press time, the traders have cleared all the remains of burnt milling and sewing machines.