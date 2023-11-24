33 towns, villages set for burial of Rivers longest king

By Daniel Abia

As activities marking the historic burial of King TJT Princewill, Amanyanabo of Kalabari kingdom of Rivers State, have started in earnest, about 33 towns and villages are set to fully participate in the burial process.

The late King who was the longest reigning monarch in the history of Rivers state and former chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, will be buried on November 29 and November 30, 2023, at Buguma City, headquarters of Asari-Toru local government area with participants expected to be drawn from all over the country and beyond.

The chairman of the Central Working Committee (CWC) for the burial, Prince Tonye Princewill, said activities lined up for the burial had commenced and would continue until the actual burial.

Princewill said in a press conference at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt that some of the activities would include novelty football matches, environmental sanitation, and cultural displays among various others.

According to the chief mourner, the burial of the late monarch would be the first pan-Kalabari funeral in the history of the kingdom, because all the towns and villages that make up the kingdom would participate.

Prince William revealed that the late King had during his lifetime handed over the Kalabari Kingdom to God before his death.

“King Amachree handed over the Kalabari Kingdom to God before his death. That was during the visit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye to Buguma. This is a big burial; the whole world is coming for this burial.”