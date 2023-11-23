23rd biennial conference: MWAN tasks LASG on gender-based policy

Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, MWAN, has called on the Lagos State government to formulate policies that would bridge the gender gap in the country.

Associate Professor of Anaesthesia and Critical Care, Maj.-Gen. Shina Ogunbiyi (retd), made the call at the 23rd Biennial Conference of MWAN, Lagos Branch, noting that young girls need mentors who would guide them on their career path.

She said: “I, therefore, urge the association to improve by following policies hinged on promoting general equalities, collaboration within the medical community and providing mentorship and support for female medical workers.”

Also, the 23rd President of MWAN, Lagos Branch, Dr. Ibironke Sodeinde, said “The youth of today are the elders and responsible leaders of tomorrow, and we need collective effort to ensure they achieve their dreams in life.”

Sodeinde said the focus of the conference was on diversity, inclusiveness, branded leadership and reward stewardship, adding “Everyone is a stakeholder in all these, hence the call for us to invest our skills, materials, funds, resilience and proactiveness with concepts to learn new things, unlearn bad things and relearn appropriate things.

“We can’t continue to do things in the same way and get different and more impactful results. On this note, it is time again to talk, brainstorm and act accordingly. That is why we are gathered here today. We are going to come up with solutions to the challenges youths are facing in Nigeria,” she said.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Toyin Oke-Osayintolu, said many adolescents and young people lacked access to basic health care services in Nigeria.

Oke-Osayintolu, said that adolescents in Nigeria were a vulnerable segment of the population, who face challenges related to their overall well-being, including poverty, discrimination, violence, abuse and exploitation, which have significant impact on their mental and physical health.

She disclosed that the current administration in Lagos State had prioritised the youth, as evident in its T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Developmental Agenda of Social Gender Equality and Youth Engagement.