22nd WIMBIZ conference:  Stakeholders task women professionals on resilience

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The 22nd Women in Management, Business, and Public Service, WIMBIZ, annual conference kicked-off yesterday in Lagos with a clarion call on women across the country to embrace positivity and build resilience to be able to thrive in all spheres.

Emphasising these values at the event attended by over 2,000 women from diverse walks of life, were the Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite; Paul Onwuanibe, Group CEO, Landmark Africa Group; Bimbo Oloyede, CEO/Lead Consultant, Strictly Speaking; Bola Matel-Okoh, CEO, BMO Advisory Services; Victoria Ekhomu, CEO, Trans-World Security Systems; Tolu Ita, pioneer female pilot, Aero Contractors; and Captain Simon Melchior, CEO, ASSECO Software Nigeria Limited, amongst others.

Speaking at the conference, with the themed, ”Mission Impossible: Thrive’, Adegbite said the theme was pertinent because a lot had gone wrong around the world, across the country and in personal lives, which had doubled the challenges faced by women.

She said: “We cannot deny the fact that there have been a lot of challenges even to organisations, businesses, and women in whatever profession they are in. It is therefore important for us to constantly reignite women who carry seeds inside of them that still need to be activated for greatness.

“With seeds, all that is needed is something to activate them, to produce fruits. So, I want to urge women to develop a resilient spirit and maintain a positive mindset. Let that seed in you be activated, and let your path to greatness be a step at a time; and one day, your story will be heard.”

Also alluding to stories of multinationals that began as small businesses, in his keynote address, Onwuanibe, while reeling out eight principles for success in business, prodded women, to learn to get going, especially in the face of hardship.

”Success in any endeavour is dependent on dreaming and having a staying power,” Onwuanibe said.